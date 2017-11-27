Sandhills Publishing To Host December Forum In Phoenix, Arizona

Sandhills Publishing will host the final event of its 2017 dealer forum series on December 5th in Phoenix, Arizona. The forum will host dealers, auctioneers, rental and leasing companies, and other sellers in the agriculture, construction, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. It will focus primarily on strategies for effective used equipment workflow from acquisition to sale—including key insights into print and online marketing, customer and inventory management, and the strategic utilization of retail, wholesale, and auction platforms.

Sandhills Publishing is the Nebraska-based tech company behind Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, TractorHouse, Truck Paper, AuctionTime, RentalYard, Controller, and numerous other brands serving its core industries on an international scale. It has held annual and semi-annual forum events for nearly two decades, providing attendees with opportunities to participate in one-on-one consultations with industry experts specializing in areas like inventory workflow, asset valuations, website design, marketing strategy, and more. Seminars are aimed at helping dealers gain insights into the dynamic and user-friendly apps available to them through the Sandhills Cloud—a suite of hosted business solutions that simplify internal operations and communications, and provide crucial access to retail, wholesale, and auction markets. Regional forums also include opportunities to network and participate in roundtable discussions about key issues affecting these unique markets.

“Our industry forums provide a collaborative environment for attendees offering unique perspectives,” explains Sandhills Chief Administration Officer Nancy Paasch, noting that Sandhills has hosted industry forums for nearly two decades. “Our customers gain insights that help their businesses operate more effectively, and our teams gain valuable feedback that informs future developments.”

The December 5th forum will be the last regional event of the year, following a series of hosted events that have, in total, attracted hundreds of attendees from across the United States. Equipment and parts dealers, auctioneers, rental and leasing companies, manufacturers, and other industry professionals interested in attending can contact their Sandhills rep directly to register. 2018 forums will be held in March, August, and December.