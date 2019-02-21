Sasse Named National Wheat Leader of the Year

Washington, D.C.  U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, a leading advocate for Nebraska agriculture, was named the National Wheat Leader of the Year by the National Association of Wheat Growers. This is the wheat industry’s top award. The Wheat Leader of the Year receives a customized Wheaties Box.

“Farmers and ranchers work their butts off to feed the world and represent the best of America. I’m proud to stand up for them. That’s why I am honored to receive the Wheat Leader of the Year award. It’s a big deal  I just wish this box actually had Wheaties in it.” –Senator Ben Sasse

“We were happy to see the National Association of Wheat Growers vote for and name Senator Sasse the National Wheat Leader of the Year because he gets the challenges we’re facing and makes sure our voice is heard. He’s an unrivaled champion of trade on behalf of our farmers and always works to make sure that wheat growers have a seat at the table  whether it’s meetings with Mexican Ambassador Geronimo Gutierrez in Washington, D.C., or hosting a round table discussion on trade in Omaha with Under Secretary of Agriculture for Trade Ted McKinney. He’s a true agvocate, and we’re glad our fellow wheat states recognized this as well.” –Brian Schafer, Nebraska Wheat Growers Association Board Member and Wheat Farmer from Culbertson, NE