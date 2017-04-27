Sasse Says NAFTA Withdrawal is Bad for America

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ben Sasse issued the following statement regarding reports that the Trump Administration is preparing to withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

“Scrapping NAFTA would be a disastrously bad idea. It would hurt American families at the checkout, and it would cripple American producers in the field and the office. Yes, there are places where our agreements could be modernized but here’s the bottom line: trade lowers prices for American consumers and it expands markets for American goods. Risking trade wars is reckless, not wise.”