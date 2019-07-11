Scott, Conaway: Broadband Provisions in 2018 Farm Bill Critical to Rural America

Washington, D.C. – Today, the House Agriculture Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy and Credit held a hearing on the importance of affordable, reliable and high-speed broadband Internet. After the hearing, Subcommittee Ranking Member Austin Scott (GA-8) and Committee Ranking Member K. Michael Conaway (TX-11) made the following remarks:

“Broadband service is required for modern businesses and it is the foundation for economic growth in today’s global markets. From improving education opportunities, to accessing health care, to innovative new farming technology, consistent, high-speed access to the Internet is revolutionizing rural communities. I look forward to this committee continuing to work together to oversee the improvements made to rural broadband in the 2018 Farm Bill and bringing more Americans into the modern economy,” said Subcommittee Ranking Member Scott.

“Rural broadband has been a bipartisan concern among our committee members for years. As we wrote the 2018 Farm Bill, we worked hard to prioritize critical investments in connectivity for those communities that need it most. This farm bill includes requirements to make sure we build projects right the first time and with technology that will last,” said Ranking Member Conaway.