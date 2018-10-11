Scotts Bluff County 4-H State Fair Results 2018

4-H members from across the state demonstrated their skills and hard work at the Nebraska State Fair August 24 through September 3 in Grand Island. The State Fair is the premier showcase for 4-Hers to share what they have learned and worked on in 4-H throughout the year. Only exhibits receiving a purple ribbon at county fair are eligible to advance to the Nebraska State Fair.

Scotts Bluff County was represented well by 4-H youth who made the trip or sent projects to Grand Island.

Highlights include:

Jackson Allen (Mitchell) – Sheep Intermediate Showmanship 2nd Place, Market Lamb Grand Champion Division I Any Other Purebred

Jayden Allen (Mitchell) – Reserve Champion Supreme Breeding Ewe, Breeding Ewe Reserve Champion Division VII Commercial Breeds, Reserve Champion Division III-Natural Color Market Lamb

Tyler Butcher (Morrill) – Swine Grand Champion Barrow Division III, Swine Grand Champion Barrow, Reserve Champion Overall Market Swine

Teagan Flick (Morrill) – Sheep Senior Showmanship 1st Place, Market Lamb Grand Champion Division II Hampshire, Grand Champion Overall Market Lamb

Sydnee Strain (Morrill) – Reserve Champion Market Lamb Division VI Whiteface Influence

Rainbow Ribbons (special recognition) were awarded to:

Keeley Hartman (Scottsbluff): 4H Veterinary Science: Veterinary Science Poster

Sheridan Lathrop (Scottsbluff): 4H STEAM Clothing 2: Simply Sewing – Two-Piece Outfit

Mason Schmer (Minatare): 4H Plants: 4H Horticulture – Sweet Corn (in husks)

Complete Results:

Jace Allen (Mitchell) 4H Sheep: Commercial Meat Breed Ewe Lambs – Blue Ribbon; 4H Sheep: Intermediate Sheep Showmanship – Purple Ribbon

Jackson Allen (Mitchell) 4H Sheep: Crossbred Market Lambs – Blue Ribbon; 4H Sheep: Natural Color Market Lambs – Purple Ribbon; 4H Sheep: Dorset Market Lambs – Purple Ribbon; 4H Sheep: Intermediate Sheep Showmanship – Purple Ribbon; 4H Sheep: Champion Division VIII: Any Other Purebred Market Lambs; 4H Sheep: 2nd Place Intermediate Showmanship

Jayden Allen (Mitchell) 4H Swine – Market Barrows – Purple Ribbon; 4H Sheep: Hampshire Market Lambs – Purple Ribbon; 4H Sheep: Crossbred Market Lambs – Purple Ribbon; 4H Sheep: Commercial Meat Breed Ewe Lambs – Purple Ribbon; 4H Sheep: Senior Sheep Showmanship – Purple Ribbon; 4H Sheep: Reserve Champion Division III: Natural Color Market Lambs; 4H Sheep: Reserve Champion Division VII: Commercial Meat Breed Ewes; 4H Sheep: Reserve Champion Breeding Ewe

Gabriella Anderson (Mitchell) 4H Fashion Show: Constructed STEAM Clothing 2 Garment – Blue Ribbon; 4H Cooking 201: Creative Mixes – Blue Ribbon; 4H Cooking 201: Loaf Quick Bread – Purple Ribbon

Mirka Anguiano (Bayard) 4H Human Development: Babysitting Kit – Blue Ribbon; 4H STEAM Clothing – Beyond the Needle: Color Wheel – Blue Ribbon

Malissa Armstrong (Scottsbluff) 4H Poultry: Feather Legged Class – Blue Ribbon; 4H Poultry: Intermediate Poultry Showmanship – Blue Ribbon

Tyler Butcher (Morrill) 4H Swine: Market Barrows – Purple Ribbon; 4H Swine: Market Gilts – Purple Ribbon; 4H Swine: Champion Division III Barrow; 4H Swine: Grand Champion Market Barrow

Rowynne Cardiff (Gering) 4H Heritage – Level 1: Heritage Poster – Blue Ribbon

Whitney Castillo (Scottsbluff) 4H Meat Goat: Market Meat Goat – Purple Ribbon; 4H Meat Goat: Senior Meat Goat Showmanship – Purple Ribbon

Memphis Erdman (Lyman) 4H Design Decisions: Original Accessory Made from Metal – Blue Ribbon; 4H Portfolio Pathways: Original Watercolor Painting – Blue Ribbon

Alivia Ernst (Gering) 4H STEAM Clothing – Beyond the Needle: Textile Arts Accessory – Red Ribbon

Teagan Flick (Morrill) 4H Sheep: Commercial Meat Breed Ewe Lambs – Purple Ribbon; 4H Sheep: Hampshire Market Lambs – Purple Ribbon; 4H Sheep: Crossbred Market Lambs – Purple Ribbon; 4H Sheep: Crossbred Market Lambs – Purple Ribbon; 4H Sheep: Senior Sheep Showmanship – Purple Ribbon; 4H Sheep: 1st Place Senior Showmanship; 4H Sheep: Champion Division II: Hampshire Market Lambs; 4H Sheep: Grand Champion Market Lamb

Payton Flower (Scottsbluff) 4H Beef: Market Beef – Crossbred Steers – Purple Ribbon; 4H Beef: Senior Beef Showmanship – Purple Ribbon

Abigail Goss (Scottsbluff) 4H Sketchbook Crossroads: Original Pencil or Chalk Drawing – Blue Ribbon

Keeley Hartman (Scottsbluff) 4H Sketchbook Crossroads: Original Ink Drawing – Purple Ribbon; Rainbow Recognition for 4H Science & Technology – 4H Veterinary Science – Veterinary Science Poster

Clara Heldt (Scottsbluff) 4H Communications & Expressive Arts: Poster – Blue Ribbon

Harrison Heldt (Scottsbluff) 4H Entomology: Entomology Display First Year – Blue Ribbon

Sydney Huckfeldt (Gering) 4H Beef: Market Beef – Market Heifers – Purple Ribbon; 4H Beef: Intermediate Beef Showmanship – Purple Ribbon

Savanna Jenkins (Scottsbluff) 4H Swine – Market Gilts – Purple Ribbon; 4H Swine: Senior Swine Showmanship – Blue Ribbon; 4H Swine: Carcass Data – Purple Ribbon

Justin Keller (Lyman) 4H STEAM Clothing – Beyond the Needle: Textile Arts Garment or Accessory – Blue Ribbon

Laurence Keller (Lyman) 4H STEAM Clothing – Beyond the Needle: Textile Arts Garment or Accessory – Red Ribbon

Zane Keller (Mitchell) 4H Science & Technology – 4H Welding Article – Red Ribbon

Emily Knouse (Melbeta) 4H STEAM Clothing – Beyond the Needle: Embellished Garment with Original Design – Purple Ribbon

Kenna Krahulik (Lyman) 4H Photography Unit III: Challenging Exhibit Print – Blue Ribbon

Lily Krahulik (Lyman) 4H Photography Unit II: Lighting Display or Exhibit Print – Purple Ribbon; 4H Knitting: Level 2 Knitted Item – Red Ribbon

Sheridan Lathrop (Scottsbluff) 4H STEAM Clothing – Beyond the Needle: Textile Arts Garment or Accessory – Blue Ribbon; 4H STEAM Clothing – Beyond the Needle: Item Constructed from Original Designed Fabric – Purple Ribbon; 4H Quilt Quest: Level 1 Medium Quilted Exhibit – Red Ribbon; Rainbow Recognition for 4H Consumer & Family Science – 4H STEAM Clothing 2- Simply Sewing: Two-Piece Outfit

Mackenzie Liakos (Bayard) 4H Sheep: Hampshire Market Lambs – Blue Ribbon; 4H Sheep: Crossbred Market Lambs – Purple Ribbon; 4H Sheep: Crossbred Market Lambs – Purple Ribbon; 4H Sheep: Intermediate Sheep Showmanship – Purple Ribbon

Ryan Liakos (Bayard) 4H Sheep: Crossbred Market Lambs – Blue Ribbon; 4H Sheep: Crossbred Market Lambs – Blue Ribbon; 4H Sheep: Senior Sheep Showmanship – Blue Ribbon

Lizabeth Marker (Gering) 4H Swine: Market Barrows – Purple Ribbon; 4H Swine: Carcass Data – Purple Ribbon

Makyla Mason (Harrisburg) 4H Knitting: Level 2 Knitted Clothing or Home Environment Item – Blue Ribbon; Rylie Mason (Harrisburg) 4H Design Decisions: Accessory-3D (string art) – Purple Ribbon

Saydee Peterson (Gering) 4H Cooking 201: Coffee Cake – Blue Ribbon

Kate Pieper (Mitchell) 4H Sheep: Commercial Meat Breed Ewe Lambs – Blue Ribbon; 4H Sheep: Hampshire Market Lambs – Blue Ribbon; 4H Sheep: Southdown Market Lambs – Purple Ribbon; 4H Sheep: Intermediate Sheep Showmanship – Purple Ribbon

Autumn Pittman (Morrill) 4H Design Decisions: Accessory-Recycled/Upcycled Item – Purple Ribbon; 4H Safety: First Aid Kit – Red Ribbon

Katelan Rogers (Lyman) 4H Fashion Show: Constructed STEAM Clothing 3 Garment – Purple Ribbon

Hayden Schmer (Minatare) 4H Horticulture: Pickling Cucumbers – Blue Ribbon; 4H Floriculture: Sunflower – Blue Ribbon; 4H Food Preservation: Dried Fruits – Blue Ribbon

Mason Schmer (Minatare) 4H Food Preservation: Fruit Leather – Purple Ribbon; 4H Floriculture: Sunflower – White Ribbon; Rainbow Recognition for 4H Horticulture – Sweet Corn (in husks)

Jessica Splichal (Mitchell) 4H Horticulture: Mint – Blue Ribbon; 4H Horticulture: Snap Beans – Red Ribbon; 4H Quilt Quest: Level III Medium Quilted Exhibit – Blue Ribbon; 4H Portfolio Pathways – Home Accessory with Any Printing Technique – Blue Ribbon; 4H Cooking 401: Candy – Purple Ribbon

Jonah Splichal (Mitchell) 4H Quilt Quest: Level 1 Medium Quilted Exhibit – Blue Ribbon; 4H Science & Technology – 4H Electricity: Electrical Display/Item – Purple Ribbon

Sydnee Strain (Morrill) 4H Beef: Market Beef – Crossbred Steers – Purple Ribbon; 4H Beef: Senior Beef Showmanship – Blue Ribbon; 4H Sheep: Hampshire Market Lambs – Purple Ribbon; 4H Sheep: White Face Influence Market Lambs – Purple Ribbon; 4H Sheep: Crossbred Market Lambs – Purple Ribbon; 4H Sheep: Commercial Meat Breed Ewe Lambs – Purple Ribbon; 4H Sheep: Senior Sheep Showmanship – Purple Ribbon; 4H Sheep: Reserve Champion Division VI: White Face Influence Market Lambs

Gracia Taffe (Minatare) 4H ESI: EntrepreneurShip Investigation – Sample of an Original Product – Purple Ribbon

Reenah Taffe (Minatare) 4H My Financial Future – Beginner/Intermediate Poster Display – Red Ribbon

Tate Talkington (Scottsbluff) 4H Meat Goat: Breeding Meat Goat – Commercial Doe Kids – Purple Ribbon; 4H Meat Goat: Market Meat Goat – Purple Ribbon; 4H Meat Goat: Intermediate Meat Goat Showmanship – Purple Ribbon

Katelyn Walker (Mitchell) 4H STEAM Clothing 2 Simply Sewing: Shorts – Blue Ribbon; 4H STEAM Clothing 2 Simply Sewing: Dress – Blue Ribbon

Jessica Wilkinson (Morrill) 4H Beef: Market Beef: Hereford Steers – Blue Ribbon; 4H Beef: Intermediate Beef Showmanship – Blue; 4H STEAM Clothing – Beyond the Needle: Color Wheel – Blue Ribbon; 4H STEAM Clothing – Beyond the Needle: Design Portfolio – Purple Ribbon; 4H STEAM Clothing 2- Simply Sewing: Clothing Portfolio – Purple Ribbon; 4H STEAM Clothing – Beyond the Needle – Embellished Garment with Original Design – Red Ribbon; 4H Sketchbook Crossroads: Original sculpted or thrown clay accessory – Purple Ribbon; 4H Presentations: Premier Presenter Contest – Blue Ribbon

Justine Wilkinson (Morrill) 4H Beef: Hereford Yearling Heifers Calved March/April 2017 – Blue Ribbon; 4H Beef: Intermediate Beef Showmanship – Blue Ribbon; 4H STEAM Clothing – Beyond the Needle: Design Portfolio – Blue Ribbon; 4H STEAM Clothing 2- Simply Sewing: Skirt – Red Ribbon; 4H STEAM Clothing 2- Simply Sewing: Dress – Red Ribbon; 4H Presentations: Illustrated Presentation – Blue Ribbon