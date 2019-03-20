Scoular Announces New Manufacturing Facility to Be Constructed in Seward, Nebraska

Scoular, an employee-owned company based in Omaha, Neb., that offers diverse supply chain solutions for end-users and suppliers of grain, feed ingredients, and food ingredients around the globe, has announced that an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of the company will build a new freeze-drying manufacturing facility in Seward, Neb. The facility will establish Scoular’s new freeze-dried pet food ingredients platform. Approximately $50 million will be invested to build this initial facility, which is expected to create nearly 100 new jobs once operational.

“For 126 years, Scoular has invested in the people of Nebraska. We are excited to build on this legacy and advance our strategy with a unique facility that brings all phases of the freeze-drying manufacturing process under one roof,” said Scoular CEO Paul Maass. “It was clear to us following an extensive national search that Seward is an ideal community for us to join and grow together. We are excited to begin this process with the people of Seward.

As the pet food industry has grown and expanded, so too has the need for quality ingredients. Pet owners increasingly seek protein-rich, nutritious and convenient products. Scoular has worked with pet food partners for years providing procurement and supply chain solutions. This facility will provide our pet food customers a simplified and efficient ingredient supply chain, while meeting the fast-growing demand for freeze-dried protein ingredients.”

“This latest expansion by Scoular, one of America’s largest private companies, is a testament to our state’s world-class business climate and agricultural strength,” said Governor Pete Ricketts. “Their investment in Seward will deepen their already strong roots in Nebraska, create new great jobs, and grow our state.”

“We are very excited to welcome Scoular to the Seward community. Communities across Nebraska don’t see very many $50 million economic development projects and Seward hasn’t seen a large industry come here since Walker, now Tenneco, built their facility more than 40 years ago,” said City of Seward Mayor Josh Eickmeier. “We are truly blessed to have a new community partner like Scoular.”

A ground-breaking ceremony is anticipated for June, which will celebrate the start of construction on an approximately 105,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at the Seward/Lincoln Regional Rail Campus. Construction will take approximately 14-16 months, with the goal of being operational by early Fall 2020.

One of the many reasons Seward was chosen was the available labor pool of talented, hard-working people. As the company begins to recruit for jobs at the new facility, it looks forward to hiring from within Seward and surrounding communities for new positions.

“We appreciate the teamwork and partnerships between Scoular, the community of Seward and the State of Nebraska that have made this project a reality,” said Department of Economic Development Director Dave Rippe. “Scoular is a valued member of our business community, and we’re excited to see that relationship continue to grow and thrive.”