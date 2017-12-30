SDSU Searching for Sheep Manager

The South Dakota State University Department of Animal Science is offering an exciting career opportunity as a Livestock Unit Manager, Sheep. This is a 12-month, 100 percent time, Non-Faculty Exempt, benefit-eligible position.

The person filling this position will be actively involved in the daily management of the SDSU Sheep Unit. The flock consists of 275 commercial Polypay and 125 purebred Hampshire mature ewes enrolled in the National Sheep Improvement Program. The flock production system model includes a traditional winter and a fall lambing season. Duties include all production management aspects associated with the university’s flock. Hands-on management of sheep unit operations includes: budget development, human and animal regulatory compliance, commodity purchases, feeding and animal health protocols, raw data collection and recording, drug inventory maintenance, and personnel management of undergraduate student employees. Responsibilities include diet formulation and feeding of mature sheep and lambs based on stage of production or growth. The successful candidate will maintain and care for animals, facilities and equipment to the standards expected of a public institution.

Qualifications include a bachelor’s of science degree in animal science or closely related field with preference to those interested in pursuing an advanced degree and experience of two or more years in sheep production and flock management. Demonstrated proficiency in sheep production including: general flock management, ration formulation and principles of nutrition, reproduction, animal health and care, facilities operation and maintenance. Ability to interpret and implement detailed research protocols. Ability to collect, code and maintain accurate electronic records. Effective communication and interpersonal skills, and the ability to work and cooperate with a diverse clientele including students, staff, faculty and producers.

The position is open until filled with full consideration given to applications received by Jan. 4, 2018. SDSU accepts applications through an on-line employment site. To apply, visit: https://yourfuture.sdbor.edu. For questions on the position, contact Heidi Carroll at Heidi.carroll@sdstate.edu or 605-688-6623.