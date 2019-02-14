Second annual KNEB Farm & Ranch Team Sort continues to grow

The KNEB Farm and Ranch Team Sort was held Feb. 9, at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds in Mitchell.

The sort was held at the fairgrounds indoor pavilion, which is heated. In its second year, Leslie Snyder coordinator for the event said the event is continuing to grow.

“We have people from all over, some people from Cheyenne, came out today and we were happy the roads were good,” she said. “They go to sanctioned events, so it was good to get some tips from them to keep growing.”

The event had around 100 runs, which included adult and youth riders. The youth riders were first to ride with riders as young as five up to 14, followed by the adult riders.

Among the riders was Val Baker of Minatare and her horse HH Diamond Rio.

“She’s my actual team roping horse, but brought her here today for something different to do with her. Keeps her in shape, she’s real quick and that’s what you kind of want for this event,” Baker said.

Another rider Keith Hall from Cheyenne, Wyo. has competed in several sanctioned team sorting events. His family traveled with him to the event.

“The sorting takes place in two rings, with calves in one, which are numbered and you have to move them out in order, if one gets through that isn’t in order, you are disqualified,” he said.

The results for the Youth Division:

1 – Hanna Winters/Keith Hall

2 – Hanna Winters/Keith Hall

3 – Hanna Winters/Brianna Hall

Results for the Open Division:

1 – Frank Stauffer/Keith Hall

2 – Joe Ferguson/ TC Wills

3 – Keith Hall/Brianna Hall

The event was sponsored by KNEB, Mitchell Valley Animal Hospital, Platte Valley AG and Burford Land & Cattle, which also supplied the calves.