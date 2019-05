TOKYO (AP) — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has picked up his barbeque tongs to convey his message to Japan: Buy more American beef. Perdue said Monday that as a top consumer of U.S. beef, Japan should treat the U.S. fairly.

He said he hoped President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will strike a trade deal during his boss’s visit to Japan later this month, but acknowledged more time might be needed.