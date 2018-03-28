Secretary Perdue Announces Third “Back to Our Roots” RV Tour

(Washington, D.C., March 28, 2018) – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue will kick off his third “Back to Our Roots” RV tour next TUESDAY, April 3rd to hear ideas and concerns from local farmers, agriculture students and researchers, business owners, community leaders, and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) employees. Secretary Perdue will also be joined by Administrator Linda McMahon, the head of the Small Business Administration (SBA), for part of the tour. The tour spans from Tuesday toFriday and includes stops in Michigan, Ohio, and Kentucky.

“As always, our ‘Back to our Roots’ RV tour is an opportunity to get out of Washington, D.C. to hear directly from the American people in the agriculture community,” Secretary Perdue said. “While Congress continues its work on the Farm Bill, rural prosperity, and many other agriculture priorities, USDA stands ready to assist in any way possible and to be a voice for America’s farmers, ranchers, producers, and foresters.”