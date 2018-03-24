Secretary Perdue applauds broadband investment included in Omnibus

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue on Friday, March 23, applauded the robust investment of $600 million in rural broadband for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), which was included in the FY 2018 Omnibus Spending Package. The funding comes at a time when President Donald J. Trump is pursuing an ambitious agenda to rebuild America’s infrastructure, including a special emphasis on rural communities.

“It is unacceptable that millions of people in rural America currently lack access to reliable broadband,” Secretary Perdue said. “I have traveled extensively across the nation and everywhere I go I have heard how important increased broadband is to rural Americans. Reliable and affordable internet e-connectivity truly is the key to productivity in the 21st Century and I’m pleased Congress recognized this need and has provided this critical funding. The inclusion of this money dovetails nicely with President Trump’s bold agenda to restore and expand the nation’s crumbling infrastructure, which will include massive investment in rural America.”