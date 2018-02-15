Secretary Perdue Confirmed as 2018 Commodity Classic Keynote Speaker

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue will speak at the upcoming Commodity Classic in Anaheim, California. Held February 27th to March first, Perdue will be the keynote speaker for Wednesday morning’s general session of this year’s event.

Secretary Perdue is expected to share his vision for the U.S. Department of Agriculture including his thoughts on a new farm bill, international trade, rural development and the role of agriculture in America’s food security and economic vitality.

Following Secretary Perdue’s keynote speech, the audience will hear an inspiring presentation from Army Ranger Keni Thomas, who was a member of the harrowing 1993 military mission in Somalia that was recounted in the movie Blackhawk Down.

Learn more about the event at www.commodityclassic.com.