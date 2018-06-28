Secretary Perdue: President Trump Will Protect Farmers From China

(Washington, D.C., June 28, 2018) – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue today reassured America’s farmers, ranchers, foresters, and producers that they will not have to bear the brunt of China’s retaliatory tariffs resulting from trade disputes. President Trump has been holding China accountable for its history of unfair trade practices and intellectual property theft. Perdue made the remarks during an appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box this morning.

“There is legitimate anxiety when you see prices depressing. But farmers are resilient, they understand China has not been paying fair,” Perdue said. “The President has told me to tell [farmers] that he’s not going to allow them to bear the brunt of these trade disruptions and to make a plan for mitigation unless we are unable resolve the trade issue. That’s obviously what farmers would prefer. They would like to have trade. They want to sell their products, they’re the most productive in the world. They’ve come to depend on exports, and that’s their first choice. But if they don’t, they have to pay their bills like everyone else.”