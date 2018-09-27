Secretary Perdue Rings the Closing Bell at NYSE

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue rang the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange. On the podium, Secretary Perdue was joined by members of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, National Pork Producers Council, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, the president of the American Farm Bureau Federation, National FFA students and representatives from New York, and four farmers he met while travelling across the nation. After ringing the closing bell, Secretary Perdue offered this statement:
“The farmers, ranchers, foresters and agricultural producers across America contribute a great deal to the American economy,” Secretary Perdue said. “I’m pleased to be here today, at the center of our economic activity, with all these people that I’ve met across the country to celebrate the bounty of the American harvest. I thank the New York Stock Exchange for the opportunity.”
Off the podium, Secretary Perdue also welcomed farmers, producers and leaders he met on his travels.
Complete list of attendees:
- Barb Glen CEO National Association of State Departments of Agriculture
- Jeff Witte President National Association of State Departments of Agriculture
- Jim Heimer President, CEO National Pork Producers Council
- KristiAnn Frank State President NY FFA Association
- Ambar Robalino Student FFA Officer John Bowne H.S. Agriculture Department
- Kevin Kester President National Cattlemen’s Beef Association
- Zippy Duvall President American Farm Bureau
- Robert Sakata Owner Sakata Farms, CO
- Rebekah Brown Owner Trinity Valley Dairy, NY
- Paul Wenger Owner Wenger Ranch, CA
- Zach Clark Director of Government Relations National Farmers Union
- Collin Woodall Senior VP of Government Affairs National Cattlemen’s Beef Association
- Jim Monroe Senior Communications Director National Pork Producers Council
- Tom Sleight President U.S. Grains Council
- Nathan Bowen Executive Director of Public Policy NASDA
- Barbara Hiden Vice President, Federal Affairs American Beverage Association
- Geoff Cooper VP, CEO Renewable Fuels Association
- Steven Perry Assistant Principal, Agriculture Department John Bowne HS
- Michael Hirakata Owner Hirakata Farms, CO
- Todd Kemp Senior VP/Treasurer National Grain and Feed
- Lynne Finnerty Executive Director, Presidential Initiatives American Farm Bureau Federation
- Patrycja Zbrzezny Agriculture Teacher John Bowne H.S. Agriculture Department
- Valentina Krusel Student FFA Officer John Bowne H.S. Agriculture Department
- Eileen Slavichay Student FFA Officer John Bowne H.S. Agriculture Department
- Stephanie Vera Carreon Student FFA Officer John Bowne H.S. Agriculture Department
- John Bode President Corn Refiners Association
- Jennifer Hatcher Chief Public Policy Officer and Senior VP, Gov. Relations Food Marketing Institute
- Dana O’Brien Executive Vice President Biotechnology Innovation Organization
- William Davis Executive Vice President, Farm Credit Banking CoBank
- Jeff Huckaby President Grimmway Farms, CA
- Jason Detzel Cornell Cooperative Extension of Ulster County Cornell University
- Logan Woolsey 4-H Member/farmer Briar Creek Farm, NY
- Isabel Harcourt- Ramon 4-H Member Ulster County, NY
- Tyler Francis Owner Francis Roses, AZ
- Harrison Kircher Vice President, Government Affairs National Chicken Council
- Mike Brown President National Chicken Council
- Steve Foshee CEO Tombigbee Electrice Cooperatives, AL
- Riley Pagett Director, Advocacy and Government Relations National FFA Organization
- Patrick Coombe State Treasurer NY FFA Association
- Olivia Parkin Sentinel NY FFA Association
- Derek Hill Director NY FFA Association
- Wayne Watkinson Partner Watkins Miller – Fuel up and Play POC
- Jim Bair President, CEO US Apple Association
- Tammi Kircher Board of Directors, IA Ducks Unlimited
- Nick Wiley Chief Conservation Officer Ducks Unlimited
- Kellie Moss Director of Public Policy Ducks Unlimited
- Steve Reviczky Commissioner of Agriculture State of Connecticut
- Jim Mulhern President and CEO National Milk Producers Federation
- Nathan Chittenden Owner Dutch Hollow Farm, NY
- Matt Sharrer Owner AgCom, Inc., PA
- Angela Charrer Owner AgCom, Inc., PA
- Jack Detiveaux Manager of Government Relations and Public Affairs American Bakers Association
- Brandon Brown Owner Trinity Valley Dairy, NY
- Sue Poole Owner Trinity Valley Dairy, NY
- Derek Poole Owner Trinity valley Farms, NY
- Kelsi Poole Owner Trinity valley Farms, NY
- Julie Kurr Agronomy Business Manager Agfinity Inc.
- Sarah Dean Manager, International Affairs John Deere
- Dirk Stratmann Sales Director, CIS Region John Deere