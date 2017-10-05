Secretary Perdue Statement on Ibach & Northey Senate Committee Hearing

(Washington, D.C., October 5, 2017) – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue today commended Greg Ibach and Bill Northey, two nominees for key posts at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), for their joint appearance before the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry. President Donald J. Trump nominated Ibach to serve as Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs (MRP) and selected Northey for Under Secretary for Farm Production and Conservation (FPAC). The two await committee action and approval of the entire U.S. Senate.

The Under Secretary for MRP oversees three critical USDA agencies: the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service; the Agricultural Marketing Service; and the Grain Inspection, Packers, and Stockyards Administration. The Under Secretary for FPAC oversees three critical USDA agencies: the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, and the Risk Management Agency.

Perdue issued the following statement:

“These two nominees will bring experience and integrity to USDA the moment they walk in the door. Greg Ibach’s work as Nebraska’s Director of Agriculture has prepared him to address the needs of American agriculture, particularly regarding the cattle industry. Bill Northey, the Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, will give us a fourth generation corn and soybean farmer who knows the issues facing producers across the nation. I look forward to their speedy passage through the committee and floor votes, and urge the Senate to act on other nominees awaiting approval as well.”