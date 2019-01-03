Secretary Perdue to Address AFBF Convention

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue will address the closing general session at the 100th American Farm Bureau Federation Annual Convention and IDEAg Trade Show. Perdue will give his remarks on January 14th in New Orleans, Louisiana, as part of the centennial celebration of AFBF.

More than 6,000 Farm Bureau members from across the nation are expected to attend the annual event. AFBF President Zippy Duvall said AFBF is “honored” Perdue will join the event, calling the Secretary a “champion for farmers and ranchers.” Perdue has served as U.S. agriculture secretary since 2017 and joined Farm Bureau members at the 2018 Annual Convention.

Farm Bureau members can register for the 100th AFBF Annual Convention and IDEAg Trade Show through their state Farm Bureaus or online through AFBF at annualconvention.fb.org.