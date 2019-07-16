Secretary Perdue Visits Sysco for Signing of the Pledge to America’s Workers

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue today visited Sysco Corporation in San Diego, California to tour the facilities and join the company’s signing of the Pledge to America’s Workers . Sysco is pledging nearly 35,000 opportunities for America’s workers.

“The American workforce is truly our country’s greatest asset,” Secretary Perdue said. “I applaud Sysco for signing the Pledge and committing critical training and education to its employees over the next several years. President Trump has been the strongest supporter of American workers and understands the importance in investing in the workers of today for the economy of tomorrow.”

“Our mission is straightforward; to ensure inclusive growth and opportunity in our booming economy by creating pathways for all Americans, regardless of age or background, to acquiring the skills needed to secure and retain high paying jobs,” said Ivanka Trump, Advisor to the President.