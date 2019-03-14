See For Yourself Bayou Tour – Day 2 Update

The Nebraska Soybean Board has taken a group of producers to New Orleans, Louisiana for the 2019 See For Yourself Bayou tour.

Soybeans are frequently the top U.S. waterborne agricultural export through the New Orleans Port Region, with over 22 million bushels moving through the area.

Rural Radio Network broadcaster Bryce Doeschot will be traveling with the group as they explore the ports and processing facilities.

The reports from the Bayou are brought to you by Crary Agriculture Products!

Day Two Audio Reports

Day 2, Report 1 – The group arrived in New Orleans and will embark on the first tours today. There are sixteen participants on the tour.

Day 2, Report 2 – The importance of New Orleans to the global soybean market cannot go understated. As Cale Buhr with the Nebraska Soybean Board explains, much of the U.S. supply is exported from here.

Day 2, Report 3 – Doug Saathoff is a farmer from Trumbull and member of the NE soybean board. He points out this part of the country is critical for the global soybean market.

Photos:

——————-

Day One Audio Reports

Report 1 (Click for audio): Cale Buhr, Market Development Coordinator for the Nebraska Soybean Board, describes the purpose behind the See For Yourself tour.

Report 2 (Click for audio): The 2019 Nebraska Soybean Board See for Yourself tour is taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana. The region plays a critical role in the soybean production process. Over 22 million bushels moving through the area. Cale Buhr helps us understand how many of those bushels arrive.

Report 3 (Click for audio): It is a travel day for the 2019 See for Yourself tour to the Bayou. Trip participants will fly to New Orleans this afternoon. Cale Buhr describes a few of the tour locations

Pre-Tour

(Video) See for Yourself overview