Selection for Parasite Resistance Webinar

Join the American Sheep Industry Association for a webinar on August 22, 2017 at 7:00 PM CDT.

Presenter:

Joan M. Burke, Ph.D.

Research Animal Scientist

USDA, Agricultural Research Service

Dale Bumpers Small Farms Research Center

Booneville, Arkansas

Host: Dr. Jay Parsons, Department of Agricultural Economics

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Time: 8:00 PM Eastern; 7:00 PM Central; 6:00 PM Mountain; 5:00 PMPacific

Description:

Gastrointestinal parasite infection of sheep and goats is a major health issue that can cause anemia, reduced weight gains, poor performance, mortality and discouragement to farmers. Dewormer resistance limits the ability to control these parasites using available dewormers. Because of moderate heritability, opportunities exist to improve parasite resistance through genetic selection programs. This will be discussed along with scientific background, what to expect, and limitations. Climate, rainfall, management, sex of animal, rear type and age will influence parasite infection. Genetic resistance to parasite infection is arguably the best means of gastrointestinal parasite control. It can be achieved through selection of sires with favorable estimated breeding values in programs such as the National Sheep Improvement Program (NSIP), which will be reflected by lower parasite infection measures in offspring.

This webinar is made possible with funding support from the Let’s Grow Committee of the American Sheep Industry Association.

