Washington Reacts to President’s Tariff Announcement

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) released the following statement in response to the president’s announcement on steel and aluminum tariffs:

“Kansas is an export state, and our ability to make a living is directly tied to our ability to sell the products we grow and manufacture to people around the world. These tariffs will harm auto, aerospace and other manufacturers in Kansas by risking retaliation against our exports, including food and agricultural products. I would strongly urge the president to reconsider the impact these tariffs will have on future ag exports, the five million manufacturing and related jobs that use steel or aluminum in addition to the added costs to consumers and American manufacturers who will pay higher prices for inputs, goods and services.

“I am pleased Canada and Mexico are exempt from the tariffs announced today. However, when I met with ambassadors to Canada and Mexico this week I reiterated my concern that holding the threat of tariffs over the heads of our North American allies will only escalate trade tensions at time when we ought to be focused on reaching an agreement on a modernized NAFTA – the outcome of which couldn’t be more important to Kansas.”

Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) released the following statement today after President Donald Trump announced his decision to impose new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

“I understand President Trump’s desire to put an end to unfair trade practices, but the best way to accomplish this goal is through targeted policies rather than blanket tariffs,” Smith said. “While I appreciate the President listening to our case for exempting Canada and Mexico, these tariffs should be further narrowed in order to reduce unintended consequences.

“Due to the success of our ag producers, this industry is often the first to be targeted with retaliatory measures by other countries. I have been steadfast in advocating against actions which could harm the ag economy, and I remain deeply concerned about these tariffs in their current form.

“We know tariffs translate to higher costs for consumers. At a time when we are experiencing great economic benefits from tax reform, we should focus on opening more markets rather than enacting barriers.”

Smith serves on the Ways and Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over trade policy.