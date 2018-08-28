Sen. Moran Statement on USDA Disaster Aid Package

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) – member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies – Monday released the following statement after the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced details of its disaster aid package to offset losses from ongoing global trade disputes:

“Kansas farmers and ranchers continue to struggle with low commodity prices, made worse by retaliatory tariffs against U.S. agricultural exports. Today’s announcement of disaster aid will provide short-term relief to producers harmed most by the tariffs; however, I remain concerned that no disaster package will be enough to cover the long-term costs of lost export markets.

“The aid also does not address the many other Kansas manufacturers and small businesses that have been harmed by the tariffs. Kansas farmers and ranchers, as well as manufacturers, would be best served by resolving trade disputes that have driven down commodity prices, while aggressively pursuing new markets to sell the food and fiber we produce. I appreciate Secretary Perdue’s recognition that farmers are being negatively impacted by the tariffs and will continue encouraging the administration to work to expand export markets to benefit Kansas agricultural producers and manufacturers.”