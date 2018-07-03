Senate Approves Pesticide Registration Improvement Act

Senate Ag Committee Chair Pat Roberts and Ranking Member Debbie Stabenow announced that the Senate has unanimously approved the reauthorization of the Pesticide Registration Improvement Act.

“The U.S. Senate just passed a bipartisan farm bill to provide farmers and ranchers with some certainty amid a tough economy,” Roberts says, “and we can add to this certainty for producers and many other stakeholders with this long-delayed approval of PRIA.”

Stabenow says the Senate Ag Committee is a place where lawmakers can come together and get good things done.

“This bipartisan legislation helps our farmers to protect their crops, while also maintaining strong protections for farm workers and their families,” Stabenow says.

Back in March of last year, the House of Representatives passed H.R. 1029, their own reauthorization of PRIA, with strong bipartisan support on a voice vote. A variety of agriculture, non-agriculture, environmental, and labor interests all have come out in support of reauthorizing PRIA.