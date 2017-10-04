Senate Confirms Censky, McKinney

The Senate Tuesday evening confirmed two Department of Agriculture officials, Stephen Censky as Deputy Secretary of Agriculture, and Ted McKinney as Undersecretary of Agriculture for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs.

The Senate confirmed the two on a voice vote. The action followed unanimous approval a day earlier by the Senate Agriculture Committee. Following the full Senate approval, Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts issued a statement, saying he was “pleased” that the Senate acted swiftly.

Roberts proclaimed: “Secretary Perdue, help is on the way.” Perdue has been the lone confirmed USDA appointed official since his confirmation vote back in the spring. Perdue said the two would “provide the steady leadership we need at USDA.” Censky comes from his position as CEO at the American Soybean Association, and McKinney comes from his position as Agriculture Director of Indiana.