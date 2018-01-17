Senator Ernst Suggests Trump is Softening on NAFTA Threats

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa told the Iowa Corn Growers Association this week that President Donald Trump appears to be reassessing his position on the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Ernst told farmers Monday that “I think he has doubts,” when it comes to withdrawing from NAFTA. Iowa’s Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Ernst expects a follow up NAFTA meeting with the President, following a meeting between Trump and a group of farm-state Senators in December.

She says the goal is to make sure the President understands that NAFTA is “a good thing nationwide,” and not just for one particular economic sector. The NAFTA negotiations will resume later this month in Canada. Ernst fears that if the talks fail, Mexico, the top buyer of U.S. corn, will find mass supplies of the commodity from other nations.