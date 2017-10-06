Senators Calling for Stronger RFS in 2018

Minnesota Democrat Amy Klobuchar and Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley are leading a bipartisan group of 38 Senators in calling for a stronger Renewable Fuels Standard for 2018.

They’re calling for the stronger standard at the same time the Environmental Protection Agency is finalizing its biofuel volume requirements for next year. The senators say the rule would represent a large step backward for advanced biofuels and will result in less renewable fuels blended than in 2017.

The rule would also bring biomass-based diesel production to a flatline-level, reducing advanced biofuels, and reduces the cellulosic biofuel-blending target by 25 percent. In a letter to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt, the senators asked Pruitt to implement the RFS as it was intended to be by Congress and to release a strong final rule that would give consumers more choices at the pump.

A stronger rule would also help boost the economy and make the country more secure. Back in March, Klobuchar and Grassley also led a bipartisan group of 23 senators in asking the administration to reject changes to the RFS that would upend stability and predictability for both small businesses and rural communities.