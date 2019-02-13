Senators Introduce Bill to Lift Cuba Embargo

A bipartisan group of Senators recently reintroduced legislation to lift the Cuba trade embargo. Democrats Amy Klobuchar and Patrick Leahy, along with Republican Mike Enzi reintroduced the bipartisan Freedom to Export to Cuba Act.

The legislation would eliminate the legal barriers to Americans doing business in Cuba and pave the way for new economic opportunities for American businesses and farmers by boosting U.S. exports. The legislation repeals key provisions of previous laws that block Americans from doing business in Cuba, but does not repeal portions of law that address human rights or property claims against the Cuban government.

Senator Leahy of Vermont said in a statement that the bill would “put more food on the plates of the Cuban people.” Cuba relies on agriculture imports to feed the 11 million people who live in Cuba and the 3.5 million tourists who visit each year.

The Senators say Cuba represents a $2 billion opportunity for American farmers annually.