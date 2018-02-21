Senators Urge Trump to Rejoin TPP

A group of Republican Senators is urging President Donald Trump to rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement.

The 25 lawmakers, including many from western and farm states, encouraged Trump to “work aggressively to secure reforms that would allow the United States to join the agreement” according to Politico.

In a statement, the group says: “An improved TPP would therefore bolster and sustain the economic growth America has experienced over the past year,” growth they say was facilitated by regulatory reductions and tax cuts enacted by the Trump Administration. The effort is led by Senator Steve Daines of Montana, who says the group “is committed” to expediting the trade nominees needed to rejoin TPP on the Senate floor.

Trump sparked a glimmer of hope of the U.S. rejoining the trade pact when he said he would consider rejoining the deal if it was changed to be made beneficial to the United States.

At a news conference yesterday, US Senator Deb Fischer was asked about the President rejoining TPP. Fisher says she hasn’t heard anything specific from the administration and reiterated the the President favors bilateral agreements.