Sens. Moran, Blunt, Roberts, Hawley Applaud Kansas City Selection for New ERS & NIFA Location

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Pat Roberts (R-Kan.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) today applauded U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue’s selection of the Kansas City area as the new location for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service (ERS) and National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA).

“After months of advocating to Secretary Perdue that NIFA and ERS ought to be relocated to the Kansas City area, I’m thrilled that USDA has selected Kansas City to house these critical research agencies,” said Sen. Moran. “The animal health corridor, stretching from Manhattan, Kansas to Columbia, Missouri, is the largest concentration of animal health companies in the world, and Kansas is also the home of the National Bio and Agro-defense Facility – and today’s decision further bolsters Kansas City’s status as a national leader in the ag industry. It is always positive when our government can operate outside of Washington and closer to the people it serves, and I am certain that the decision to relocate NIFA and ERS to Kansas City is a good one. I look forward to helping welcome these USDA agencies and employees to Kansas City.”

“Today’s announcement is great news for the Kansas City region and our state,” said Sen. Blunt. “These agencies will bring hundreds of good-paying jobs to the area and enhance Missouri’s role as a national leader in ag research. Secretary Perdue made the right choice in selecting Kansas City, which is a great place to live and work. The challenges and opportunities have never been greater than they will be in the next 25 years. These research agencies do great work, and will be at the cutting edge of agriculture and well located for assistance and examples as they do their job.”

“I am excited to hear USDA selected Kansas City as the new location for the Economic Research Service (ERS) and National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA). Agricultural research is a critical function of USDA, and I am committed to ensuring we continue to support and strengthen the research mission that our US producers rely on. Kansas City is an obvious choice, as many other USDA agencies in the area partner closely with stakeholders,” said Sen. Roberts. “The vital research that will occur at the National Bio and Agro-defense Facility (NBAF) and already occurs throughout the KC Animal Health Corridor makes Kansas City a natural fit. I am pleased that USDA recognizes the rich resources the heartland provides.”

“This is outstanding news for the Kansas City region. We’re home to some of the hardest working farmers in the country, so this is a fantastic decision by the USDA,” said Sen. Hawley. “As the new home of the Economic Research Service and National Institute of Food and Agriculture, Missouri and Kansas will continue to lead in the research and development of American agricultural policy for the 21st century. We are grateful for the job opportunities and renewed partnership this move creates for our state.”

“We have been proud to represent the KC region and we remain committed to partnering with USDA throughout the entire relocation process. We are ready to welcome the ERS and NIFA teams and introduce them to KC’s incredible culture, robust scientific community and unprecedented access to the farm, agribusiness, research and financial customers they serve,” said Kansas City Area Development Council President and CEO Tim Cowden.

Both ERS and NIFA are key research arms of USDA, currently located in the Washington, D.C. area. Secretary Perdue launched an effort to relocate these agencies outside of the Washington, D.C., region.

Item to note:

· On May 21, 2019, Sen. Moran led a bipartisan, bicameral delegation of federal lawmakers from Kansas and Missouri in urging Sec. Perdue to select Kansas City area as headquarters for ERS and NIFA.