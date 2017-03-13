Sheep Heritage Scholarship Application Available

Through the American Sheep Industry Association, a Sheep Heritage Foundation Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $3,000 is being made available for sheep-related graduate studies. The scholarship is for the advancement of the sheep industry through financial support of a graduate-level (M.S. or Ph.D.) student who is attending a school in the United States.
Requirements for applying include:
- Be a graduate student involved in sheep and/or wool research in such areas as animal science, agriculture economics or veterinary medicine with proof of graduate school acceptance,
- Complete an application and
- Present two letters of reference.
The application form can be downloaded at www.sheepusa.org/About_Events_
All applications must be received at ASI by May 31 and the scholarship recipient will be announced in June.