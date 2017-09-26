SHIC’s US Swine Disease Monitoring System Underway

Ames, Iowa — The Swine Health Information Center (SHIC) is supporting a near real-time domestic swine disease monitoring system. The project will generate information useful for economic and animal health decision-making. Data will be analyzed to describe disease activity by major pathogen and/or by clinical syndrome, documenting disease activity (presence, incidence) with respect to geography while maintaining appropriate producer confidentiality.

A joint project between Iowa State University and the University of Minnesota, this new near real-time domestic monitoring system will allow:

Identifying and characterizing domestic emerging or endemic disease trends Assisting in quantification of the economic impact of disease in specific regions Aiding the progress of regional disease control programs

Field veterinarians and producers will benefit from the outcomes of this system. Information in the system will be based on existing veterinary diagnostic laboratory (VDL) data and will flow through SHIC on a regular schedule to the industry, beginning late in 2017.

Aggregating data while respecting confidentiality and producer anonymity, the system will ensure data quality and integrity for optimum reporting. Frequency of major detection of major pathogens will be reported by age group, sample type, and region. Other pathogens will be grouped into pre-defined categories and also reported by age group, sample type, and region.

To implement large-scale infectious disease control and management projects, precise, science-based information is required. By funding this project, SHIC leads the industry toward better swine health information and positively impacts the long-term sustainability of pork production. The near real-time information on swine disease made available by this system will enable better, faster, and more effective response to endemic or foreign infectious diseases. The result is a stronger, more vibrant U.S. pork industry.

Funded by America's pork producers to protect and enhance the health of the US swine herd, the Swine Health Information Center focuses its efforts on prevention, preparedness, and response.