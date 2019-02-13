Shutdown Agreement Funds USDA through Fiscal Year

The agreement that averts the threatening government shutdown funds the Department of Agriculture and other federal agencies without a final budget through the current fiscal year, which began last October

. President Trump, speaking Tuesday morning, told reporters “I don’t think you’re going to see a shutdown,” but added he has yet to study the agreement, and was initially “not happy” with the proposal. The deal includes $1.375 billion for border barriers and a roughly 17 percent reduction in the number of ICE detention beds.

The agreement must still be drafted into legislation and pass both the House and Senate and get Trump’s approval by Friday to avoid another government shutdown. Politico reports another prolonged shutdown would be especially painful for agriculture, and it’s unclear if USDA could take steps to mitigate some of the headaches that accompanied the previous closures.