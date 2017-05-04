Six-Year Growth Is the Fastest in Foodservice

LINCOLN, May 3, 2017 – Pork has been the fastest-growing protein in foodservice since 2011, according to Technomic, Inc.’s 2017 Volumetric Assessment of Pork in Foodservice. Over the past six years, pork use has grown on a pound basis by more than double chicken, which is the next fastest growing protein. Pork use increased by 1.145 billion pounds, while chicken use grew by 515 million pounds.

On a percentage basis, pork grew three times the rate of turkey, which is the next fastest growing protein, at 3.6 percent versus 1.2 percent. During this same time period, pork represents 61 percent of all protein growth in the foodservice industry (1.145 billion pounds of a total growth of 1.867 billion pounds).

The five largest categories driving pork category growth are bacon, processed ham, breakfast sausage, ribs and pepperoni. Collectively, the categories represent 66 percent of the total volume. The love of bacon shows no signs of slowing and represents the largest share of volume, at 20 percent, or 1.2 billion pounds, growing 4 percent since 2015.

As consumers demand more interesting flavor profiles and global cuisine, there has been an increase in authentic fresh pork applications. Fresh pork presents a huge opportunity in foodservice by offering a range of cuts and applications to deliver a variety of authentic and innovative dishes.

“These are exciting numbers for Nebraska’s pork industry. It is encouraging to see the wide variety of pork products being utilized in foodservice today. It’s a healthy indicator that the pork check-off is doing its job and we in Nebraska will certainly do our part to capitalize on this aggressive growth,” said Jane Stone, Domestic Marketing Director for Nebraska.

Over the past two years, limited-service and full-service restaurants represented the largest user groups of pork in foodservice, accounting for 67 percent of all pork volume. The growth in limited-service restaurants has been mainly driven by the all-day breakfast additions by major chains.

In categories where both uncooked and pre-cooked forms exist, pre-cooked pork has grown at a faster rate over the past two years, respectively growing at 4.7 percent and 0.9 percent. This growth can be attributed to packer/processor innovation.

“Our Nebraska processors continue to make capital investments in their plants to match consumer demand for products,” said Al Juhnke, Executive Director of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association. “And, the expansion of pork products in the foodservice market has meant growth opportunities for our state’s pork producing families.”

On an overall basis, the usage of pork is evenly split among the three main dayparts, with snacking representing a small share of volume, which is consistent with the 2013 and 2015 Volumetric Study findings. However, lunch has taken one share point away from dinner overall since 2015. This can be attributed to the extension of breakfast menu items to other dayparts, with lunch being the key beneficiary of all-day breakfast. In addition, slowing traffic in the dinner daypart, especially among Full Service Restaurants, is a factor.

Pork continues to deliver on key criteria for both foodservice and consumers. Adding pork to foodservice menus presents a unique opportunity for the different foodservice segments to grow their businesses and be profitable.