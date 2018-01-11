Smart Ag delivers first cloud-based platform for driverless tractors

AMES, Iowa, — An Iowa technology company
has unlocked the tremendous potential for automation in agriculture by
developing the first cloud-based platform for driverless tractors.
Smart Ag officials in Ames announced today they are releasing on a
limited basis, the first application for the platform, called
AutoCart@. This software application fully automates a grain cart
tractor, which provide farmers much needed assistance during the
demanding harvest season
Colin Hurd, the founder and CEO of Smart Ag, said the innovative
technology will allow farmers to automate their existing equipment and
maximize its efficiency and capacity – regardless of manufacturer.
“Farming should no longer be defined by what the equipment industry
decides is better or more profitable. We believe agriculture is best
when farmers have choices,” Hurd said. “The best way to improve our
customers’ operational capacity is to enable them to use automation
and driverless technology on their farms. With the correct technology
and knowledge, farmers can do the seemingly impossible.”
Over two years in development, AutoCart, along with the tractor
automation kit, is a plug-and-play system that automates existing
grain cart tractors and is compatible with any brand or combination of
brands. The system allows a combine operator to set staging and
unloading locations in a field, adjust speed, monitor location and
command the grain cart to sync precisely to the speed and direction of
the combine. After it is loaded, the AutoCart automatically returns to
an unloading point elsewhere in the field.
According to Hurd, the AutoCart application provides a solution to one
of the biggest challenges facing every farmer – critical labor
shortages during harvest. He said Smart Ag’s driverless tractor
technology “empowers farmers to leave the cab” and complete their
operations faster and with less labor than ever before.
“AutoCart performs the same function as a driver, only it is more
profitable, more reliable and safer,” Hurd added. “Our technology has
the potential to bring significant change to U.S. crop production
through improved productivity, profitability and safety.”
Smart Ag recently completed a comprehensive beta test of AutoCart on
Midwest farms during the corn and soybean harvest. One of those test
sites was Kyle Mehmen’s fifth-generation MBS Family Farms near
Plainfield, Iowa.
“The AutoCart system performed extremely well for us during our corn
harvest, and I fully expect it to be a game changer for agriculture,”
Mehmen said. “These are the kind of technologies that we’re going to
adopt on our farm one way or the other. It’s simply a matter of when
and which ones.”
The AutoCart technology is now available on a first-come, first-served
basis through the Smart Ag website: www.Smart-Ag.com. Hurd said that
the cost of the system is comparable to retrofitting a sprayer or
planter with precision technology.