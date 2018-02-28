Smith Meets with President Trump on Trade

Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) released the following statement today after meeting with President Donald Trump and a small group of fellow House members at the White House to discuss trade.

“I appreciate President Trump’s invitation to join today’s discussion on the importance of strong trade policy to our economy – and especially to U.S. agriculture,” Smith said. “As the representative of the top-producing ag district in the country, I see it as a great responsibility to share the story of NAFTA’s successes for Nebraska ag. Our producers depend on these billion-dollar export markets, as 45 percent of our state’s ag exports go to Canada and Mexico.

“In our meeting, I stressed the necessity of a strong NAFTA for agriculture as well as reducing other trade barriers such as Japan’s tariff on U.S. beef. I will keep sharing the importance of trade with the Trump administration, fellow Members of Congress, and our trade partners to strengthen market access for producers.

Smith continues to advocate for the importance of trade to Nebraska agriculture. In January, he served on the congressional delegation to NAFTA negotiations in Montreal. Later this week, he will travel to Mexico City for the next round of NAFTA talks.

Smith has also introduced a resolution in the House to urge the establishment of a trade agreement with Japan.