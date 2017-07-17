Smith to Hold Farm Bill Listening Sessions in Broken Bow, Beatrice, and South Sioux City

As part of his 2017 Farm Bill Listening Tour, Congressman Adrian Smith (R-NE) will host August listening sessions in Broken Bow, Beatrice, and South Sioux City.

The Farm Bill Listening Tour provides Third District constituents an opportunity to visit with Smith, ask questions, and share their thoughts on the future of agriculture policy. Nebraska Director of Agriculture Greg Ibach will also join the discussions.

“Sound agriculture policies are a crucial part of ensuring farmers and ranchers have the resources they need to succeed,” Smith said. “As Congress prepares to draft a new Farm Bill, I look forward to receiving direct input from Third District producers. Getting these policies right will help producers overcome challenges they face and ensure the Third District remains the top-producing agriculture district in the country.”

Broken Bow Farm Bill Listening Session

Tuesday, August 1

Cobblestone Hotel & Suites

2750 S. 27th Avenue, Broken Bow, NE

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (CDT)

Media availability at 2:30 p.m. (CDT)

Beatrice Farm Bill Listening Session

Thursday, August 3

Homestead National Monument Education Center

8523 W. State Highway 4, Beatrice, NE

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (CDT)

Media availability at 2:30 p.m. (CDT)

South Sioux City Farm Bill Listening Session

Wednesday, August 23

City Hall

1615 1st Avenue, South Sioux City, NE

1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. (CDT)

Media availability at 2:30 p.m. (CDT)

Information about the Farm Bill Listening Tour is also available on Smith’s website atAdrianSmith.house.gov/ FarmBillTour. For questions about these events, please contact Smith’s Grand Island office at (308) 384-3900.