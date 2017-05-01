Snow Buries Western Kansas Wheat Crop

Several social media posts show the western Kansas wheat crop covered by 8-14” of snow over the weekend. Agronomists will be taking a first-hand look at the crop this week during the 2017 Wheat Quality Council’s Hard Winter Wheat Tour. Those crop scouts will be fanning out across the state and we will bring you updates on the Rural Radio Network.

National Association of Wheat Growers President David Schemm farms in the Sharon Springs area and told us Monday it’s not a matter of how much damage has been done, but more a matter of how much wheat they will have left.

He told us thousands in western Kansas are still without power and many country roads are still impassible.

Also of concern to those in the area is the newly planted corn crop and it’s survival.

We are seeing stronger grain prices this morning thanks to the weekend precipitation. More market info by clicking on the Markets tab above.