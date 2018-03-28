Some rural Nebraska advocates oppose governor’s tax plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Some groups that advocate for rural Nebraska and farms are voicing opposition to Gov. Pete Ricketts’ tax plan, despite his efforts to unite agricultural and business groups.

Five organizations sent a letter to lawmakers on Monday, urging them to reject the package. The letter was signed by representatives of Nebraska Women Involved in Farm Economics, Nebraska Grange, the Center for Rural Affairs, the Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska and the Nebraska Farmers Union.

The groups argue that the governor should focus more on state funding for K-12 education as a way to lower property taxes.

Ricketts has rallied several agricultural groups behind his plan, including the Nebraska Farm Bureau, the Nebraska State Dairy Association, Nebraska Pork Producers and the Nebraska Soybean Association.