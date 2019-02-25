Sorghum Board Seeks Applicants

LINCOLN — Three directorships on the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board are open for appointment. The appointments will fill directorships to represent District 2, District 3, and a Governor-appointed At-large seat. The term for the members currently filling these seats will expire July 1, 2019. The filing deadline is no later than 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

District 2 includes the counties of Knox, Pierce, Antelope, Madison, Boone, Platte, Nance, Merrick, Polk, York, Hamilton, Adams, Clay, Fillmore, Webster, Nuckolls, and Thayer.

District 3 includes the counties of Keya Paha, Boyd, Brown, Rock, Holt, Blaine, Loup, Garfield, Wheeler, Custer, Valley, Greeley, Sherman, Howard, Dawson, Buffalo, Hall, Gosper, Phelps, Kearney, Furnas, Harlan, and Franklin.

Sorghum growers interested in appointment to fill the open seats may place their name on a candidacy list by submitting to the Board a completed application for gubernatorial appointment, a letter or statement of interest in serving on the Board, two letters of endorsement from grain sorghum growers, and documentation substantiating qualification to serve as a member of the Board (sales receipts, warehouse receipts, government loan documentation, or acreage certification).

Qualified candidates include those who are citizens of Nebraska, are at least 21 years of age, and derive a portion of their income from growing grain sorghum.

Applications for appointment can be obtained from the Governor’s office by writing Kathleen Dolezal, Staff Assistant for Boards and Commissions, Nebraska Governor’s Office, State Capitol, Box 94848, Lincoln, NE 68509-4848, PH: 402.471-1971; or the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board, P.O. Box 94982, Lincoln, NE 68509; PH: 402.471.4276; or email: sorghum.board@nebraska.gov. Application may also be made on-line at: https://governor.nebraska.gov/sites/governor.nebraska.gov/files/doc/Executive-Appointment-Application.pdf.

The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board administers the checkoff on sorghum sold in the state. The Board’s funds are invested in programs of international and domestic market development, research, policy development, and producer and consumer education.

— Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board