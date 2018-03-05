Sorghum Board to Meet

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board will hold its next meeting on Friday, March 23, 2018. The meeting will convene at 9:00 AM in the Ambassador Room of Ramada Midtown located at 2503 S. Locust Street, Grand Island, NE.

In addition to regular business, the Board will hear program updates, consider funding requests, and begin program budget planning for the 2018-2019 Fiscal Year.

The meeting is open to the public, providing opportunity for public comment and input. A copy of the agenda is available by writing the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board, PO Box 94982, Lincoln, NE 68509, emailing sorghum.board@nebraska.gov or by calling 402/471-4276.

The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board administers the one-cent per hundredweight check-off, which is assessed on all grain sorghum sold in the state. The board’s annual budget is allocated to the areas of research, promotion and education.