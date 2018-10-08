Sorghum Checkoff and National Sorghum Producers Launch “Sorghum Smart Talk” Podcast

LUBBOCK, Texas – The United Sorghum Checkoff Program (USCP) and National Sorghum Producers (NSP) launched the first installment of their joint podcast, Sorghum Smart Talk, on Oct. 8. The podcast will primarily be hosted by John Duff, renewables program director for the Sorghum Checkoff and strategic business director for NSP.

Sorghum Smart Talk’s mission is to increase education on grain marketing in sorghum and to provide growers and industry stakeholders with applicable information from credible resources in a format accessible at home, on the road or in the tractor.

“The way farmers consume media is changing as fast as the technology on their farms,” said Jennifer Blackburn, external affairs director for NSP and USCP. “This podcast will serve as a new avenue for us to reach producers with timely, relevant information that will help make more informed decisions on the farm.”

The first series of podcasts will be over profit and risk analysis, contracting and other marketing related topics. John Miller, owner of Southwest Agribusiness Consulting Inc., will be the show’s first guest. Miller has a Ph.D. in agricultural economics from Texas A&M University and started the firm, which provides comprehensive price risk management services to producers and users of agricultural commodities throughout the Southern Plains.

Future series will cover a variety of industry related topics such as grain marketing, agronomy, regulatory and legislative issues and will feature leading agricultural experts.

For updates regarding Sorghum Smart Talk, visit SorghumCheckoff.com, and follow @SorghumGrowers and @SorghumCheckoff on Twitter and Instagram. Updates are also available on Facebook.

Episode 1: Cash Marketing with John Miller

This episode of Sorghum Smart Talk kicks off our marketing education series and features information on cash marketing, market history and a look into focused price risk management at the farm level. Our guest is John Miller, owner of Southwest Agribusiness Consulting Inc.

Episode 2: Meet Your New NSP Chairman – Dan Atkisson

In this episode of Sorghum Smart Talk, we sit down with Dan Atkisson, newly elected NSP board chairman. Duff and Atkisson discuss farming, family, leadership and the importance of engaging in agriculture policy in Washington, D.C., and beyond. Atkisson is passionate about his new role within NSP and plans to use his past experiences to improve the agricultural industry and the sorghum industry.

Episode 3: Cost of Production with John Miller

In this episode of Sorghum Smart Talk, we visit with podcast guest John Miller, owner of Southwest Agribusiness Consulting Inc. about cost of production, accounting and cost tracking for your operation.

Sorghum Smart Talk is available on iTunes, Google Play Music, SoundCloud, Stitcher, Spotify, Libsyn and SorghumCheckoff.com.