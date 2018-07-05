Sorghum Checkoff Board Directors Appointed

LUBBOCK, Texas – United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Sonny Perdue announced today the appointment of four individuals to the United Sorghum Checkoff Program (USCP) board of directors. Members will serve three-year terms.

According to the USDA press release, the sorghum farmers appointed to the board are:

Adam Schindler from Reliance, South Dakota (At-Large)

Boyd Funk from Garden City, Kansas

Craig Poore from Alton, Kansas

Jim Massey from Robstown, Texas

Schindler will fill the at-large seat currently held by David Fremark of St. Lawrence, South Dakota, who will complete his service as board director in December. Funk, Poore and Massey were all reappointed to their respective seats.

“We are excited to welcome both the new and returning directors to the Sorghum Checkoff,” said Sorghum Checkoff Executive Director Florentino Lopez. “The board of directors plays an essential role in our efforts to increase producer profitability and enhance the sorghum industry, and we look forward to working with the appointed board of directors in carrying out the goals of the Checkoff for our farmers.”

The 13-member board is authorized by the Commodity Promotion, Research, and Information Act of 1996. The Secretary selected the appointees from sorghum producers nominated by certified sorghum producer organizations.