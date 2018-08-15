LINCOLN — Sorghum farmers are invited to attend the 2018 Sorghum Field Days to be held at two locations during September. Field performance of commercial hybrids, updates on markets, sorghum agronomics and checkoff activities are planned for the program.

The field stops include both irrigated and dryland plot tours with management information from the plot cooperator; sorghum seed representatives will be available to share hybrid information.

The tour stops will also include a demonstration of the Bish SuperCrop® sorghum header, newly designed and created to cater to the needs of today’s farmers and harvesters. According to Bish Enterprises, equipment manufacturer in Giltner, NE, the header is designed for easy pick up of down sorghum, while also achieving the optimal design for harvesting standing sorghum – while leaving a minimum of 15” of stubble in the field in both conditions.

A meal and program follows the field tours. The meal program will include a sorghum agronomy update by Dr. Brent Bean, Director of Agronomy for the United Sorghum Checkoff Program and an update from the Nebraska Sorghum Board. Ag West Commodities will provide a market outlook at the Trenton location.

Participating seed companies include Arrow Seed, Channel Seed, DeKalb, Dyna-Gro, Fontanelle, Hoegemeyer, NuTech Seed, Pioneer, and Sorghum Partners.

Planning and coordination of the event is under the direction of the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board and Nebraska Grain Sorghum Producers Association.

Schedule and Directions :

Wednesday September 5, 5:00 PM – Trenton – Mike Baker Farm

Irrigated and Dryland Plots: (2.5 miles north of Trenton to Rd 717; go west 3 miles.)

Thursday, September 6, 11:00 AM – Farwell – John Dvoracek Farm

Irrigated Plot: (Off of Highway 92 at west edge of Farwell, go 2 miles North on Salem, 1 mile West on 15th Avenue, and 1½ Miles North on Tilden, turn left into field at the plot sign at the bridge.)