Sources: Trump to announce E-15 year round

BY Bryce Doeschot | October 8, 2018
Reuters reports that President Donald Trump will announce the lifting of a federal ban on summer sales of higher-ethanol blends of fuel.

The announcement is expected on Tuesday afternoon ahead of a planned campaign rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa.  The news agency cites two sources familiar with the planning of the event.

The White House responded to the news reports, saying “President Trump has repeatedly stated his support for the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program, and plans to make a policy announcement related to the program on Tuesday.”

According to Reuters, the announcement is aimed at boosting Republicans in competitive elections in the nation’s farm belt. Iowa is the largest ethanol producing state.  Just across the river, Nebraska is the second largest producer of ethanol.

 

