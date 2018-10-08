Sources: Trump to announce E-15 year round

Reuters reports that President Donald Trump will announce the lifting of a federal ban on summer sales of higher-ethanol blends of fuel.

The announcement is expected on Tuesday afternoon ahead of a planned campaign rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The news agency cites two sources familiar with the planning of the event.

Sources tell me – and we are reporting – that @realDonaldTrump expected to make E15 announcement in DC on Tuesday ahead of Iowa trip the same day. The announcement likely to come around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. — Jarrett Renshaw (@JarrettRenshaw) October 7, 2018

The White House responded to the news reports, saying “President Trump has repeatedly stated his support for the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) program, and plans to make a policy announcement related to the program on Tuesday.”

According to Reuters, the announcement is aimed at boosting Republicans in competitive elections in the nation’s farm belt. Iowa is the largest ethanol producing state. Just across the river, Nebraska is the second largest producer of ethanol.