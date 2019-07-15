class="post-template-default single single-post postid-395801 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"

South Central Ag Lab field day is Aug. 1

BY IANR News | July 15, 2019
A field day is planned at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s South Central Agricultural Laboratory on Aug. 1. The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 851 Hwy. 6 near Harvard.

Attendees will be able to choose from multiple field research trials to tour. Topics will focus on improving crop production and profitability. Each year more than 100 applied field research trials are conducted at SCAL by Nebraska faculty and USDA Agricultural Research Service scientists. Trials are focused on irrigation and water management, soil fertility, entomology, weed science, cropping systems and disease management.

The day will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m., followed by tours of research sites through 4 p.m. Lunch and refreshments included. Attendees are asked to preregister by July 29 for  planning purposes.

Continuing Education Units have been applied for and are pending.

Additional information, registration and a brochure can be viewed at https://extension.unl.edu/statewide/enre/2019scalfieldday/.

