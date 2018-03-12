Soy Growers Worried About Possible Trade Disruptions at U.S. Ports

The American Soybean Association and its grower-members are urging labor union and port management representatives to get back to the negotiating table and resume bargaining talks.

The ASA is concerned about possible trade disruptions at East Coast and Gulf of Mexico ports, which would negatively impact agricultural and food product exports to key markets. The ASA joined several industry stakeholders in sending a letter to the International Longshore Association and the United States Maritime Alliance, asking them to resume negotiations as soon as possible.

The letter says, “Reaching a contract agreement before the current one expires will provide supply chain stakeholders with the certainty they need for their operations. Supply chain disruptions arising out of previous negotiations have been well documented.” The letter goes on to say that these kinds of disruptions can have enormous adverse economic impacts.

The groups involved in the letter also say that even the implied threat of disruptions can have serious economic impacts as well. Some industries will implement contingency plans if they even think there’s a chance of supply chain disruptions.