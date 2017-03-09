State Ve Advises Poultry Producers To Stay Alert

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) is asking state poultry producers, large and small, to stay alert and continue to follow strict biosecurity measures on their own farms after highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was confirmed in a commercial poultry flock in Tennessee recently.

“The confirmation of HPAI in Tennessee is a reminder for all Nebraska poultry producers to review biosecurity plans and do what you can to protect the health of your flock,” said NDA Director Greg Ibach. “Nebraska has large commercial poultry operations and small backyard poultry flocks all over the state. So, biosecurity and healthy poultry flocks are important to us all.”

As part of NDA’s existing avian influenza surveillance program, local, state, federal and industry partners work together to actively monitor the health of Nebraska poultry flocks and test domestic and wild bird populations in the state.

“Even though Nebraska has had no known cases of this disease this year, we want poultry producers to be aware of the situation in Tennessee and remain vigilant when it comes to the health of their flocks” said State Veterinarian Dr. Dennis Hughes. “Avian influenza can travel in wild birds without them appearing sick. Wild waterfowl are natural carriers of the virus and are currently migrating north.”

All bird owners, whether commercial producers or backyard enthusiasts, should continue to practice good biosecurity, prevent contact between their birds and wild birds, and report sick birds or unusual bird deaths to State/Federal officials, either through NDA by calling 877-800-4080 or through USDA’s toll-free number at 866-536-7593.

Additional information on biosecurity can be found online at nda.nebraska.gov.