Statement by Steve Nelson, President, Regarding 90-Day Waiver for Ag Haulers from Electronic Logging Device Mandate

LINCOLN, NEB. – “We are extremely pleased with the 90-day waiver for agriculture haulers from electronic logging device (ELD) regulations made by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). The current wavier, which was set to expire March 18, did not provide the necessary time for FMCSA to educate agricultural haulers as well as local carrier enforcement personnel. The decision to offer an additional extension also provides the agency with more time to examine this regulation and work with the agricultural community to address some of our concerns related to ELD’s and hours of service regulations.”

“Agricultural haulers need more flexibility when it comes to these regulations. By issuing this waiver, the agency will be able to define the problem and offer up genuine guidance for agriculture commodity and livestock haulers.”

“Nebraska Farm Bureau, other Nebraska agriculture stakeholders and Sen. Deb Fischer met with FMCSA, Feb. 13 in Washington, D.C. to discuss this issue in more depth. We thank Sen. Fischer for her leadership on these issues. We look forward to working with her, the rest of the Nebraska Delegation, and FMCSA in the weeks and months ahead.”