Statement by Steve Nelson, President, Regarding China’s Tariff on U.S. Pork

LINCOLN, NEB. – “China announced it will levy a tariff of 25 percent on U.S. pork and pork products in retaliation to the U.S. imposing tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. China’s response is what we had feared all along and we are extremely concerned about this turn of events.”

“These tariffs will impact Nebraska’s already hurting agriculture economy. Nebraska Farm Bureau recently released a trade report called ‘Nebraska Agriculture & International Trade,’ and it showed Platte and Holt Counties were the most reliant on exports of pork, with each county receiving more than $20 million in value from pork exports. Several other counties in Northeast and North Central Nebraska derive more than $10 million in value from pork exports and would also be sensitive to any export slowdown related to the Chinese tariffs. Also, with pork processing facilities in Fremont, Crete, and Madison, these communities could feel the effects too.”

“These Chinese tariffs could be a damper on pork prices, slowing an already struggling agriculture economy in Nebraska and the U.S. We can’t emphasize enough the importance of trade and how concerning this latest action by China is for Nebraska farmers and ranchers.”

U.S. and Nebraska Numbers on Trade

What are the potential effects to the U.S. and Nebraska from the Chinese tariff on pork?