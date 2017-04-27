Statement by Steve Nelson, President, Regarding President Trump’s Action to Renegotiate, Not Withdraw, from NAFTA

“President Trump’s decision to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) between the United States, Canada, and Mexico versus completely withdrawing from the trade compact is clearly the right decision. Stepping away from a trade agreement that has a proven track record of creating jobs and generating billions of dollars for Nebraska agriculture and the state’s broader economy would be a mistake of epic proportions.”

“While we understand the President’s desire to work to secure better trade deals for America, it is imperative that new negotiations do not jeopardize arrangements within NAFTA that benefit Nebraska agriculture. Today, roughly 30 percent of farm income is generated from international trade, with NAFTA being a major contributor. We will watch these negotiations closely to make sure any renegotiations do not come at the expense of provisions that benefit Nebraska’s farm and ranch families.”

