class="post-template-default single single-post postid-331796 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

Statement by Steve Nelson, President, Regarding U.S. and Mexico Trade Agreement

BY Nebraska Farm Bureau | August 28, 2018
Home News Agricultural News
Statement by Steve Nelson, President, Regarding U.S. and Mexico Trade Agreement

LINCOLN, NEB. – “Today’s announcement that the U.S. and Mexico have reached an agreement on provisions of a trade deal is good news for Nebraska farmers and ranchers who have been anxiously awaiting positive news on the trade front. While this is clearly progress, it’s critical that Canada come back to the negotiating table. It’s time for our countries to resolve these issues and lock in an updated trade agreement to eliminate uncertainties in these markets and expand market access for our farm and ranch families.”

The Nebraska Farm Bureau is grassroots, state-wide organization dedicated to supporting farm and ranch families and working for the benefit of all Nebraskans through a wide variety of educational, service and advocacy efforts. More than 61,000 families across Nebraska are Farm Bureau members, working together to achieve rural and urban prosperity as agriculture is a key fuel to Nebraska’s economy. For more information about Nebraska Farm Bureau and agriculture, visit www.nefb.org.

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments