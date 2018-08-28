Statement by Steve Nelson, President, Regarding U.S. and Mexico Trade Agreement

LINCOLN, NEB. – “Today’s announcement that the U.S. and Mexico have reached an agreement on provisions of a trade deal is good news for Nebraska farmers and ranchers who have been anxiously awaiting positive news on the trade front. While this is clearly progress, it’s critical that Canada come back to the negotiating table. It’s time for our countries to resolve these issues and lock in an updated trade agreement to eliminate uncertainties in these markets and expand market access for our farm and ranch families.”

